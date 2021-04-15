UrduPoint.com
68 Deaths, 2870 New Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 06:48 PM

As many as 2,870 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Thursday while the pandemic claimed 68 precious lives which turned the death toll to 7,209

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 2,870 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Thursday while the pandemic claimed 68 precious lives which turned the death toll to 7,209.

According to data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 258,441.

The PP&SHD confirmed that 1,726 new cases were reported in Lahore,17 in Kasur,37 in Sheikhupura, five in Nankana Sahib,145 in Rawalpindi,14 in Attock, five in Jehlum, two in Chakwal,29 in Gujranwala,11 in Mandi Bahauddin,11 in Narowal,11 in Hafizabad,55 in Sialkot,24 in Gujrat,181 in Faisalabad,47 in Toba Tek Singh,14 in Chineot,42 in Jhang,91 in Sargodha,11 in Mianwali, 20 in Khoshab, 18 in Bhakkar, 65 in Multan, nine in Vehari,12 in Khanewal, eight in Lodharan, eight in Muzaffargarh,13 in Dera Ghazi Khan, eight in Layyah,one in Rajanpur,62 in Rahimyar Khan,71 in Bahawalpur,13 Bahawalnagar, 34 in Okara, one in Pakpatan and 49 cases were reported in Sahiwal.

The Punjab health department conducted 4,099,084 tests for the COVID-19 so far while 205,912 confirmed cases recovered.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soaps several times in a day to protect themselves from theCOVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately about symptoms of coronavirus, the health department advised people.

