SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have arrested 72 criminals, including 33 court absconders and seven proclaimed offenders, in the district during the last week.

Police also recovered 1-kg of heroin, 7-kg of charas, 315 liters of liquor,21 pistols, seven guns, two rifles, one kalashnikov and 102 rounds.