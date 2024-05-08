Open Menu

FUUAST Students Visit PTV Karachi Centre

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2024 | 06:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The students and faculty members of media department of Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) visited Pakistan Television Centre Karachi on Wednesday.

Manager Public Relations ptv Karachi Center and In-charge PTV World Ali Asghar Arbab briefed the students about PTV's historical dramas, its development, and various programs.

Ali Asghar Arbab urged the students to avoid falling prey to fake news and not to spread it, but must verify the news from authentic media sources and websites. He said that Pakistan Television always playing an important role in highlighting the culture, history and beauty of Pakistan with a positive image of the country.

PTV ideal dramas and programs can be a great guide for media students. The present management of PTV is working hard for the development of the institution,he added.

On this occasion, students visited the studios, engineering department, and other sections and got information about its working. The Faculty of Federal Urdu University thanked the management of PTV Karachi Center for providing opportunity to the students to visit PTV Centre.

