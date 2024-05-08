FUUAST Students Visit PTV Karachi Centre
Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2024 | 06:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The students and faculty members of media department of Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) visited Pakistan Television Centre Karachi on Wednesday.
Manager Public Relations ptv Karachi Center and In-charge PTV World Ali Asghar Arbab briefed the students about PTV's historical dramas, its development, and various programs.
Ali Asghar Arbab urged the students to avoid falling prey to fake news and not to spread it, but must verify the news from authentic media sources and websites. He said that Pakistan Television always playing an important role in highlighting the culture, history and beauty of Pakistan with a positive image of the country.
PTV ideal dramas and programs can be a great guide for media students. The present management of PTV is working hard for the development of the institution,he added.
On this occasion, students visited the studios, engineering department, and other sections and got information about its working. The Faculty of Federal Urdu University thanked the management of PTV Karachi Center for providing opportunity to the students to visit PTV Centre.
Recent Stories
50MP is Better than 200MP?
Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series against Ireland, England hangs in ..
Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC
US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners
Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight
IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala
Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan
Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024
Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister
Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Wheat procurement drive launched in KP6 seconds ago
-
Federal Ombudsman team inspects services at Bacha Khan airport16 seconds ago
-
Governor visits mausoleum of Bhutto family during Sind visit24 seconds ago
-
Six cattle markets for sacrificial animals on the cards28 seconds ago
-
Simplification of tax collection, better liaison between businessmen-tax officials stressed10 minutes ago
-
Robber arrested10 minutes ago
-
Over 14,000 Livestock Department employees’ profiles digitized10 minutes ago
-
Cop among seven accused arrested in two gang rape cases11 minutes ago
-
CM's directive prompts relocation of mother and children to welfare center20 minutes ago
-
SCCI demands establishment of state of art lab for gemstone certification21 minutes ago
-
Dera, Bandkorai to witness 5-hour power suspension30 minutes ago
-
Haideri submits resolution in NA to condemn Khuzdar Press Club President’s murder31 minutes ago