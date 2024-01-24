720 Ltr Illegal Fuel Seized In DI Khan
Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 03:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The crackdown against illegal fuel agencies was successfully continued across the district as the district police have recovered 720 liters of illicit fuel, said a police spokesman on Wednesday.
He said that a crackdown was launched against illegal fuel agencies across the district following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.
During different operations conducted in this regard, the police have recovered 480 liters of illegal diesel and 240 liters of petrol.
The police have registered cases against four persons involved in the business of illegal fuel.
Besides, the police also recovered 24 plastic canes.
The DPO said the indiscriminate legal actions would be continued against the business of illegal fuel across the district.
