747th Urs of Sufi Saint Sadaruddin Shah began in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The 747th Urs of Sufi Saint Sadaruddin Shah began at his shrine on Bakhar Island situated in the Indus between Sukkur and Rohri on Wednesday.

The Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar inaugurated the Urs by laying a wreath on the tomb.

Speaking to local reporters, he said strict security arrangements had been made at the shrine as well all facilities were being provided to the devotees.