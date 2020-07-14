75 percent of Pakistani adults suffering from stress during pandemic, study finds

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Three out of four Pakistani adults are suffering from moderate or high levels of stress during this COVID-19 pandemic while nearly one in three are experiencing moderate or severe anxiety, according to the preliminary findings of a mental health study conducted by Aga Khan University (AKU).

Researchers from the department of community health sciences (CHS) conducted an online survey of 373 respondents between April and May, the study's first phase, using validated screening tools to determine if people had generalised anxiety disorder, perceived stress or both conditions, according to a communique on Tuesday.

More than 90 per cent of the participants were from Sindh and Punjab.

Respondents ranked the top three causes of anxiety and stress as being fear of contracting the virus, financial losses during the pandemic and losing a loved one to COVID-19.

Survey participants were much more concerned about their loved ones catching the disease with nearly eight out of ten respondents, or 76 per cent, feeling a lot of fear or extreme fear of those close to them falling ill.

In contrast, four of ten respondents, or 36 percent, reported a lot of fear or extreme fear about catching the virus themselves.

"The pandemic has exposed our social and economic vulnerabilities and created widespread uncertainty in society," said Professor Sameen Siddiqi, the CHS department chair. "If left unchecked, stress associated with COVID-19 can lead to distress and the distress can lead to disease.

" Those already suffering from anxiety and stress are especially vulnerable to advanced illnesses such as depression and other mental health disorders, added Maryam Lakhdir, the study's principal investigator and a senior instructor in the CHS department.

"The findings suggest that we are at risk of a mental health crisis during a pandemic.

Policymakers must prioritise psychosocial interventions to limit the chances of long-lasting scars on our mental health," Ms Lakhdir said.

The study also found a high correlation between exposure to rumours via WhatsApp and anxiety or stress, since more than eight out of ten respondents suffering from the two conditions were using this social media platform.

Respondents who reported frequently checking the news also had more anxiety and stress.

"Misinformation, conspiracy theories, and rumour mongering are likely to lead to mental health issues during the pandemic," said Dr Romaina Iqbal, the lead of CHS's non-communicable diseases and mental health section.

The study will continue to enroll participants until the end of August and findings will continue to be released to monitor changes in the population's mental health.

Dr Iqbal Azam from AKU's department of community health sciences, Apsara Ali, a research specialist from AKU's department of paediatrics and child health, and graduate students in epidemiology and biostatistics,Drs Ghazal Peerwani and Hareem Fatima, were also involved in the study.