77 officers of grade 17, 18, 19 promoted to next grade in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) The caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has promoted a total of 77 officers from grades 17-18, and 19 to the next grades.

According to a notification issued by the administration department, 30 officers were promoted from grade 18 to grade 19, two officers were promoted from grade 19 to grade 20, and six officers were promoted from grade 19 to grade 20 on a non-permanent basis. Besides this, 39 officers from grade 17 were promoted to grade 18.

The Establishment Department has issued separate announcements for officer promotions, wherein Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and Section Officers are among the promotions in grades 17–18.

Additional Secretary Science and Technology Habibullah Arif, Director Urban Area Development Authority Bannu Dil Nawaz Khan, Additional Secretary Information Abdul Haleem Khan, and Director KP Public Service Commission Rashid Khan have been promoted.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kohistan Upper Irfanullah Masood, Basir Ali Rehman Khan, and Additional Secretary Labor Khaliq Dad Khan were also promoted to the next grade. Likewise, Deputy Secretary Finance Iram Naz and Registrar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Appellate Tribunal Khan Muhammad have been promoted.

DG Kaghan Development Authority Muhammad Tariq, Director PDMA Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Muhammad Iqbal II, Additional Secretary of Law Muhammad Zaheeruddin Babar, Deputy Executive Director P&D Mir Khawas Khan, Chief of Section P&D Muhammad Anwar Khan Shirani and Additional Secretary Zakat Muhammad Farooq got the promotion.

Similarly, Deputy Commissioner of Tank Muhammad Shoaib, Deputy Commissioner of Torghar Ziaur Rahman II, Deputy Secretary of Finance Abdul Hadi II, Additional Secretary of Agriculture Samiullah Khan, Muhammad Shiraz, Deputy Secretary Higher education Muhammad Ishaq, Deputy Director KP food Safety and Halal Food Authority Saad Nawab Khan, Deputy Secretary Law Muhammad Zahid, and Additional Secretary of Higher Education Javed Iqbal-I have been promoted.

District Monitoring Officer Education Department Javed Iqbal 2, Director sports of the Merged Area Pir Abdullah Shah, Additional Secretary Establishment Muhammad Tufail, Additional Secretary Chief Minister Secretariat Muhammad Saleh, and Additional Secretary Education Department Mushtaq Hussain have been promoted from Grade 18-19 on a prospective basis.

Two officers have been promoted from grades 19–20 on a prospective basis, including Secretary Relief Department Inayatullah Wasim and Secretary Minerals Hameedullah Shah. Six officers have been promoted from grade 19-20 on the basis of acting charges as well.

Waiting for an appointment Mohammad Amin, GM Forest Development Corporation, Khalid Akbar, Director Project Management Unit Higher Education, Muhammad Fayyaz, DG Provincial Housing Authority Muhammad Roshan, Director of Land Records Ijaz Rehman, and Additional Secretary of Law Samar Gul were promoted.