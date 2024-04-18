Open Menu

8 Injured Over Land Dispute In Bahawalnagar Area

Sumaira FH Published April 18, 2024 | 10:23 PM

At least eight persons including a woman were injured in a clash held between the two groups near Korianwali area of Bahawalnagar district on Thursday

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) At least eight persons including a woman were injured in a clash held between the two groups near Korianwali area of Bahawalnagar district on Thursday.

According to details, Dhuddi and Joiya community groups opened fire to settle land dispute.

As a result of firing, some eight persons were injured including a passerby woman. The injured were taken to nearby hospital for treatment.

Those injured in the clash identified as Muhammad Aftab, Kashif, Muhammad Ikram, Shehbaz, Ghulam Rasool, Abdul Waheed, and Shazia Bibi. Further investigations are underway.

