8 people injured in road mishap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :At least eight people were injured when a speeding passenger bus overturned in Okara district, on Friday.

According to the details, a passenger bus overturned due to over speeding in the national highway near Shergarh Bypass.

As a result, eight people, including seven men and a woman sustained injuries.

On receiving the information, two ambulances of Rescue 1122 immediately reached the spot.

Rescue teams provided first aid to injured on the spot and then shifted them to nearby hospital for further medical treatment.