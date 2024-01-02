800-kg adulterated Khoya wasted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) discarded 800-kg adulterated ‘khoya’

here on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued by the PFA office, the authority launched a

crackdown on substandard milk and ‘khoya’ sellers across the district.

The food safety team raided a production unit in Kot Sahib of tehsil Sahiwal where Khoya

was being prepared with mixing of vegetable ghee and starch.

The team wasted 200-kg unhealthy khoya on the spot and seized

material and machinery as well.

A case was also registered against the owner of the unit.