800-kg Adulterated Khoya Wasted
Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) discarded 800-kg adulterated ‘khoya’
here on Tuesday.
According to a press release issued by the PFA office, the authority launched a
crackdown on substandard milk and ‘khoya’ sellers across the district.
The food safety team raided a production unit in Kot Sahib of tehsil Sahiwal where Khoya
was being prepared with mixing of vegetable ghee and starch.
The team wasted 200-kg unhealthy khoya on the spot and seized
material and machinery as well.
A case was also registered against the owner of the unit.