80,000 cattle rearers to benefit from livestock card interest-free loan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Deputy director livestock Dr. Jamshaid Akhtar said on Friday that livestock cards, a novel initiative of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, would help increase meat and milk production in Punjab and improve financial standing of farming community.

In a statement issued here Friday, he said that cattle rearers having 5-10 cattle heads would be able to avail the easy interest-free loans through livestock cards to feed their cattle heads.

He said that a sum of Rs 10 billion has been allocated for the disbursement of loans and 80,000 farmers from across Punjab would be able to avail the facility.

This interest-free financing would help farmers buy feed for their cattle heads including ‘Wanda’, mineral mixtures, and silage.

The livestock card holders would also have the facility of free tagging of animals, vaccination and insemination services with quality animals to increase animal population.