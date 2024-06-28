Open Menu

80,000 Cattle Rearers To Benefit From Livestock Card Interest-free Loan

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2024 | 05:40 PM

80,000 cattle rearers to benefit from livestock card interest-free loan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Deputy director livestock Dr. Jamshaid Akhtar said on Friday that livestock cards, a novel initiative of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, would help increase meat and milk production in Punjab and improve financial standing of farming community.

In a statement issued here Friday, he said that cattle rearers having 5-10 cattle heads would be able to avail the easy interest-free loans through livestock cards to feed their cattle heads.

He said that a sum of Rs 10 billion has been allocated for the disbursement of loans and 80,000 farmers from across Punjab would be able to avail the facility.

This interest-free financing would help farmers buy feed for their cattle heads including ‘Wanda’, mineral mixtures, and silage.

The livestock card holders would also have the facility of free tagging of animals, vaccination and insemination services with quality animals to increase animal population.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Buy From Billion

Recent Stories

US Congress resolution unsolicited interference: F ..

US Congress resolution unsolicited interference: FO

34 minutes ago
 Shehzad Roy praises female petrol attendant at fil ..

Shehzad Roy praises female petrol attendant at filling station

40 minutes ago
 Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity ..

Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity in war on terrorism: PM

4 hours ago
 UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan ..

UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan, Appoints Asim Iftikhar as CE ..

4 hours ago
 Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator V ..

Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator Vawda, MQM leader Kamal

4 hours ago
 Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to ..

Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to US

5 hours ago
Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final

Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final

6 hours ago
 Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Karta ..

Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Kartarpur Gurdwara

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

9 hours ago
 ECC approves technical supplementary grants

ECC approves technical supplementary grants

18 hours ago
 Govt urged to take serious action against Swat lik ..

Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan