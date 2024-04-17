91 hotels fined on higher prices of roti, naan

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) About 91 owners of hotels have been fined collectively worth Rs 134,500 for higher prices of roti and naan against the rate fixed by the district administration.

The official source said, Deputy Commissioner, Waseem Hamid Sindhu visited multiple parts of the city to check weight and quality of the roti (bread) being sold in different hotels on Wednesday.

He ordered to fine the persons for not complying direction regarding weight, size and quality of the roti and naan approved by the authority.

Talking to some hotels' owners, the DC said price of 100 grams roti had been fixed at Rs 15 while Rs 20 of 120 grams.

He asked citizens to file a complaint on 080002345 regarding any violation with regard to incumbent order.

ADCG Aizaz, AC Khanewal Naveed Baloch and DO Industries were also present on this occasion.