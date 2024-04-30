ANF recovers 76 kg drugs in 11 operations; arrests 15 accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 11 operations across the country managed to recover 76 kg drugs, 580 liters liquor and arrested 15 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that 1.4 kg Ice was recovered from a passenger going to Doha at Lahore Airport.

1.1 kg ketamine, 201 grams heroin and 969 grams caffeine were recovered from the possession of three passengers going to Malaysia from Islamabad airport.

290 grams heroin was recovered from a passenger going to Bahrain at Peshawar Airport.

1 kg Ice was recovered from a parcel booked for New Zealand at Karachi Airport.

40 kg hashish was recovered from three suspects rounded up near Othal Road in Lasbela.

20 kg hashish and 580 liters liquor were recovered from Panjgur area while 7.2 kg hashish was recovered from an accused arrested in Dera Ismail Khan.

2.9 kg hashish and 100 grams opium were recovered from three suspects netted in two different operations in Islamabad.

1.2 kg opium and 250 grams Ice were recovered from an Afghan resident arrested on GT Road Peshawar.

59 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from the stomach of two suspects arrested near M-1 Motorway Islamabad.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.