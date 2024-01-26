Open Menu

934 Candidates To Contest For 13 NA Seats, 26 Punjab Assembly Seats In Rawalpindi Division

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2024 | 03:20 PM

934 candidates to contest for 13 NA seats, 26 Punjab Assembly seats in Rawalpindi Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) In the upcoming general election scheduled for February 8, a total of 934 candidates are contesting for 13 National Assembly and 26 Punjab Assembly seats of Rawalpindi Division.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) approximately 729,617 voters will use their right to franchise in electing 93 representatives for both national and provincial assemblies.

Several prominent political figures, including Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf, former Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, and Haneef Abbasi, are among the seasoned politicians vying for seats in the assemblies.

According to available data, 284 candidates from various political parties, including independents, are contesting for the 13 seats in the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, for the 26 Constituencies of the Punjab Assembly, 650 candidates are competing to represent these constituents in the assembly.

The Attock district, with 1349,040 voters, will elect representatives for 2 seats in the National Assembly and 5 seats in the Punjab Assembly.

For NA-49 Attock-I, 14 candidates are contesting, and 20 candidates are competing for NA-50 Attock-II. Similarly, there are 16 candidates for PP1 Attock, 17 for PP2 Attock-II, 15 for PP3 Attock-III, 17 for PP4 Attock IV, and 14 for PP5 Attock-V.

In the Murree district, 295,163 voters will elect representatives for one constituency in the National Assembly and two constituencies in the Provincial Assembly.

For NA-51 Murree, 27 candidates are in contention, and there are 32 candidates for PP6 Murree and 23 for PP7 Kahuta.

Rawalpindi district, with 3,378,500 voters, will elect representatives for 6 seats in the National Assembly and 12 seats in the Punjab Assembly.

In Chakwal district, 771,916 voters will elect representatives for one seat in the National Assembly and 2 seats in the Provincial Assembly. For NA-58 Chakwal, 21 candidates are contesting, along with 21 for PP20 Chakwal and 11 for PP21 Chakwal.

Talagang district, with 429,923 voters, will elect representatives for one seat in the National Assembly and 2 seats in the Provincial Assembly. Jhelum district, with 1,056,480 voters, will elect representatives for 2 seats in the National Assembly and 3 seats in the Punjab Assembly.

For NA-60 Jhelum, 18 candidates are in the running, and 13 candidates are contesting for NA-61 Jhelum II, while there are 30 candidates for PP24 Jhelum, 24 for PP25 Jhelum, and 21 for PP26 Jhelum.

Several candidates from different constituencies of the National Assembly have served multiple terms. For instance, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan is running as an independent candidate from NA-53 and NA-54. Additionally, members like Former Federal minister Sheikh Aftab from Attock and Major (retd) Tahir Iqbal from Chakwal have been members of the National Assembly more than once.

Other notable candidates who have been members of the National Assembly more than once include Ayaz Amir from NA-58 Chakwal, Chaudhry Farrukh Altaf from NA-61 Jhelum, Malik Sohail from NA-50 Attock, and Iman Tahir.

\395

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan National Assembly Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Chaudhry Nisar Interior Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Murree Provincial Assembly Rawalpindi Chakwal Jhelum Attock Kahuta February From Election 2018 NA-49 NA-50 NA-51 NA-53 NA-54 NA-58 NA-60 NA-61 PP-1 PP-2 PP-3 PP-4 PP-5 PP-6 PP-7 PP-20 PP-21 PP-24 PP-25 PP-26 Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

US voices concerns over freedom of press, expressi ..

US voices concerns over freedom of press, expression in Pakistan ahead of polls

5 seconds ago
 ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charg ..

ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charge from Monday next

2 hours ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest up ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest upcoming elections

2 hours ago
 Int’l Customs Day being observed today

Int’l Customs Day being observed today

2 hours ago
 All political parties enjoy level playing field, s ..

All political parties enjoy level playing field, says PM Kakar

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

7 hours ago
 US stocks rise on strong growth data

US stocks rise on strong growth data

16 hours ago
 Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches A ..

Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..

16 hours ago
 Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meetin ..

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights

16 hours ago
 Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane c ..

Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash

16 hours ago
 Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures

Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan