9th Muharram procession culminates peacefully in Haripur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Under strict security measures, the main mourning processions of 9th Muharram came out from their respective areas in Haripur and culminated peacefully after paying homage to the martyrs of Karbala.

Mourning procession was taken out from Imam Barghah Sajjadia Sain Sahely road and culminated at Qadeemi Imam Barghah Committee Haripur after Zuharin pray, the roads leading to the route were sealed and everyone joining in the procession had to undergo a body search. More than 1000 policemen were deployed to ensure the security of the procession.

Haripur police monitored the Moharram processions through the command and control center where drone cameras, night vision cameras and CCTV cameras were also used for the 9th Moharram procession.

To ensure foolproof security more than 1000 policemen including district police, CTD, Elite force, Rapid Response Force, Traffic Police, Special Branch, Bomb Disposal Unit, Canine Unite, district security branch and ladies commandos were deployed while Frontier Constabulary (FC) troops also took part for security.