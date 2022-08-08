UrduPoint.com

9th Muharram Procession Culminates Peacefully In Haripur

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2022 | 05:40 PM

9th Muharram procession culminates peacefully in Haripur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Under strict security measures, the main mourning processions of 9th Muharram came out from their respective areas in Haripur and culminated peacefully after paying homage to the martyrs of Karbala.

Mourning procession was taken out from Imam Barghah Sajjadia Sain Sahely road and culminated at Qadeemi Imam Barghah Committee Haripur after Zuharin pray, the roads leading to the route were sealed and everyone joining in the procession had to undergo a body search. More than 1000 policemen were deployed to ensure the security of the procession.

Haripur police monitored the Moharram processions through the command and control center where drone cameras, night vision cameras and CCTV cameras were also used for the 9th Moharram procession.

To ensure foolproof security more than 1000 policemen including district police, CTD, Elite force, Rapid Response Force, Traffic Police, Special Branch, Bomb Disposal Unit, Canine Unite, district security branch and ladies commandos were deployed while Frontier Constabulary (FC) troops also took part for security.

Related Topics

Drone Police Martyrs Shaheed Road Traffic Karbala Haripur From Muharram

Recent Stories

PML-Q President Shujaat asks political to express ..

PML-Q President Shujaat asks political to express full solidarity with Pak army

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque's cou ..

Pakistan condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque's courtyards by Israeli settlers

54 minutes ago
 Pakistan hails Arshad Nadeem for historic gold med ..

Pakistan hails Arshad Nadeem for historic gold medal victory in CWG 2022

60 minutes ago
 TTP Top Commander Omar Khalid Khorasani killed in ..

TTP Top Commander Omar Khalid Khorasani killed in Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 Copter Crash: FIA launches probe into malicious so ..

Copter Crash: FIA launches probe into malicious social media campaign

3 hours ago
 Youm-a-Ashur to be observed tomorrow

Youm-a-Ashur to be observed tomorrow

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.