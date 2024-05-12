A Centre To Protect And Promote Taxila Stone Carving Art Was Inaugurated.
Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2024 | 07:40 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) A center of excellence to protect and promote the dying stone carving art was inaugurated in Taxila on Sunday. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza, said that this center would play the role of a bridge between artisans and the rest of the world for producing spiritual items.
He also expressed that the Taxila black stone art has influenced every part of the Buddhist world, including Tibet, Sri Lanka, Burma, Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, China, Japan, and Central Asian states. He was of the view that the ancient stone carving art of Taxila is nearly two and a half thousand years old, and it is fast becoming extinct with each passing day.
This centre would help to promote and patronize the art. A rich collection of master pieces produced by local artisans, including replicas, decoration items, garden items, and different accessories put on display at the centre, depicts the Gandharan civilization's complex cultural history as well as its evolving artistic traditions.
A large number of people from different walks of life, including dignitaries, experts, notables, artisans, and art lovers, have participated in the inauguration ceremony.
APP/azh/378
Recent Stories
DP World ILT20 Season 3 to begin from 11 January 2025
Sharjah Public Library unveils interactive arts and crafts journey at SCRF 2024
"Wonder Walks” show makes an enthralling debut at SCRF 2024
Remarkable Young Minds Light up the Stage at Sharjah Children’s Reading
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Watercourses to be cemented across province: Maryam5 minutes ago
-
Prices of vegetable increasing day by day5 minutes ago
-
Hailstorms, heavy downpour damage standing wheat crops in district Abbottabad5 minutes ago
-
Man abducted from Wah5 minutes ago
-
PNCA starts registration in music, arts classes5 minutes ago
-
IESCO announces power suspension programme5 minutes ago
-
Three criminals arrested, hashish recovered15 minutes ago
-
Nurses association commends Punjab CM for healthcare initiatives15 minutes ago
-
Martyred AJK CoP Sub Inspector Adnan Qureshi was laid to rest with full state honors in Mirpur15 minutes ago
-
Four involved in murder of cops killed in encounter15 minutes ago
-
Suspect apprehended in honor Killing case25 minutes ago
-
CM says rehabilitation of flood victims top priority25 minutes ago