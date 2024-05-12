A centre to protect and promote Taxila stone carving art was inaugurated.

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) A center of excellence to protect and promote the dying stone carving art was inaugurated in Taxila on Sunday. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza, said that this center would play the role of a bridge between artisans and the rest of the world for producing spiritual items.

He also expressed that the Taxila black stone art has influenced every part of the Buddhist world, including Tibet, Sri Lanka, Burma, Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, China, Japan, and Central Asian states. He was of the view that the ancient stone carving art of Taxila is nearly two and a half thousand years old, and it is fast becoming extinct with each passing day.

This centre would help to promote and patronize the art. A rich collection of master pieces produced by local artisans, including replicas, decoration items, garden items, and different accessories put on display at the centre, depicts the Gandharan civilization's complex cultural history as well as its evolving artistic traditions.

A large number of people from different walks of life, including dignitaries, experts, notables, artisans, and art lovers, have participated in the inauguration ceremony.

