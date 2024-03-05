Open Menu

Abducted Child Recovered; Abductors Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Abducted child recovered; abductors arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Malakand Levies on Tuesday recovered a three-month-old child, abducted from Sakhakot tehsil of Malakand district and arrested the abductors.

Police said a three-month-old child, named Ilham, was kidnapped from a wedding party in Sakhakot area and shifted to a house in Charsadda.

Malakand Levies, while initiating the investigation on scientific lines and through CCTV footage, traced the abductors in Charsadda and safely recovered the child during a raid.

Police said the Levies have also arrested the abductor girl named Spogmai and her parents and recovered the car used in the abduction of the child. Levies officials said the abductor girl seemed to be mentally disturbed however investigation into the incident has been started.

