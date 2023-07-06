Abducted cop killed in Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Unknown armed men abducted a police constable and later shot him dead in the far-flung Maidan area of Tirah Valley in Khyber district, Thursday.

According to a police spokesman, constable Ajmal Khan, son of Umara Khan was at a cricket ground in Ghalbai village of Bar Qambar Khel when armed men abducted him at gunpoint.

The body of the cop was later found with multiple bullet wounds and shifted to a hospital for medico-legal procedure.

The police after registering a case, have started an investigation into the incident.