Open Menu

Abducted Cop Killed In Khyber

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Abducted cop killed in Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Unknown armed men abducted a police constable and later shot him dead in the far-flung Maidan area of Tirah Valley in Khyber district, Thursday.

According to a police spokesman, constable Ajmal Khan, son of Umara Khan was at a cricket ground in Ghalbai village of Bar Qambar Khel when armed men abducted him at gunpoint.

The body of the cop was later found with multiple bullet wounds and shifted to a hospital for medico-legal procedure.

The police after registering a case, have started an investigation into the incident.

Related Topics

Cricket Dead Police Colombian Peso

Recent Stories

PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharif’s projects in Bu ..

PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharif’s projects in Buner, Torghar districts

31 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on Independence Day

33 minutes ago
 Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB m ..

Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB management committee

1 hour ago
 Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bri ..

Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bridge between both countries: Ma ..

2 hours ago
 Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Stage set for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cu ..

Stage set for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers draw

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to be ..

Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to begin tomorrow in Geneva

11 hours ago
 UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidenc ..

UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidency with 7 resolutions adopted, ..

12 hours ago
 UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that de ..

UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that delivers for all : COP28 Preside ..

12 hours ago
 OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting ..

OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting stability, balance of oil mark ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan