Abdullah Hameed Gul visits SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Senior Vice President (SVP) Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Waseem Shahbaz Lodhi, and Vice President Omer Khalid welcomed renowned defence analyst Abdullah Hameed Gul, son of the late DG ISI Hameed Gul and Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanane Pakistan, at the SCCI.

During the meeting held at the SCCI Auditorium, Abdullah shared his thoughts on recent skirmishes between India, Pakistan and lauded the Sialkot business community and it's people's unwavering support for the nation's security and integrity. He also lauded the patriotic spirit of the people of Sialkot, emphasizing their historic role in supporting the armed forces and the nation's strategic interests.