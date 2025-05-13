Open Menu

PBM Honors Pakistan Armed Forces In Tribute Ceremony

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2025 | 05:50 PM

PBM honors Pakistan Armed Forces in tribute ceremony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal organized a ceremony to pay tribute to the bravery and sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces, acknowledging their role in safeguarding national sovereignty and combating security threats.

Officials commended the troops’ unwavering valor and reaffirmed the nation's unwavering solidarity with them.

Addressing the participants at the event, Managing Director PBM, Senator Captain Shaheen Khalid Butt, congratulated the Armed Forces, the political leadership headed by the prime minister of Pakistan, and the entire nation for uplifting the Pakistani flag among the world’s nations through a decisive operation “Bunyan-un-Marsoos.”

He regarded this triumph as a remarkable and significant episode and mentioned that currently the professional and technical capabilities of Pakistan Army are being acknowledged worldwide; all the analysts on the global media seem to support the timely and responsible decisions and retaliatory actions made by the military and political leadership by means of which Pakistan has defeated the mischievous adversary on every front, including political and diplomatic ones.

After this historic victory, Captain Shaheen Khalid Butt stated, the Pakistani nation worldwide has risen with pride and today, the US President himself is having a discussion about trade with Pakistan and finding a solution to the Kashmir issue. Under the courageous leadership of Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, all the Zionist entities backing India against Pakistan have also encountered disgrace. The managing director further remarked that cultured and thriving societies always remember their heroes; the enemy seeks to diminish our strength by fostering division and animosity within us. It is essential that we all set aside our political differences and grievances to collaborate for the economic growth and prosperity of Pakistan, while effectively confronting any potential threats in the future.

On this occasion, prayers were offered for the civilians and military members who were martyred due to the enemy's aggression during the "Marka-e-Haq” as well as for the protection of the homeland. At the end, sweets were also offered to the participants at the ceremony arranged to express the gratification.

Recent Stories

Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

3 hours ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

3 hours ago
 Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ba ..

Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach

4 hours ago
 40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embrace ..

40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks

4 hours ago
 Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025

9 hours ago
 “Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate ..

“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”

17 hours ago
 AJK President lambastes India for deliberately tar ..

AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..

18 hours ago
 FTT praises government to recognize billions of ta ..

FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..

18 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak A ..

Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh

18 hours ago
 Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khybe ..

Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan