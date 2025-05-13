PBM honors Pakistan Armed Forces in tribute ceremony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal organized a ceremony to pay tribute to the bravery and sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces, acknowledging their role in safeguarding national sovereignty and combating security threats.

Officials commended the troops’ unwavering valor and reaffirmed the nation's unwavering solidarity with them.

Addressing the participants at the event, Managing Director PBM, Senator Captain Shaheen Khalid Butt, congratulated the Armed Forces, the political leadership headed by the prime minister of Pakistan, and the entire nation for uplifting the Pakistani flag among the world’s nations through a decisive operation “Bunyan-un-Marsoos.”

He regarded this triumph as a remarkable and significant episode and mentioned that currently the professional and technical capabilities of Pakistan Army are being acknowledged worldwide; all the analysts on the global media seem to support the timely and responsible decisions and retaliatory actions made by the military and political leadership by means of which Pakistan has defeated the mischievous adversary on every front, including political and diplomatic ones.

After this historic victory, Captain Shaheen Khalid Butt stated, the Pakistani nation worldwide has risen with pride and today, the US President himself is having a discussion about trade with Pakistan and finding a solution to the Kashmir issue. Under the courageous leadership of Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, all the Zionist entities backing India against Pakistan have also encountered disgrace. The managing director further remarked that cultured and thriving societies always remember their heroes; the enemy seeks to diminish our strength by fostering division and animosity within us. It is essential that we all set aside our political differences and grievances to collaborate for the economic growth and prosperity of Pakistan, while effectively confronting any potential threats in the future.

On this occasion, prayers were offered for the civilians and military members who were martyred due to the enemy's aggression during the "Marka-e-Haq” as well as for the protection of the homeland. At the end, sweets were also offered to the participants at the ceremony arranged to express the gratification.