Meena Majeed vows to attract Balochistan youth towards positive, constructive activities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Adviser to Chief Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Meena Majeed Baloch on Tuesday said that the Sports Department is taking effective steps to attract the youth of Balochistan towards positive and constructive activities so that they could move towards a healthy, skillful and successful life by staying away from negative thoughts and bad activities.

She said that sports are not only a means of improving physical health but also enhance the personality development, leadership skills, teamwork and discipline of the youth.

Meena Majeed Baloch said that there is immense talent in Balochistan and there is a need to provide these youth with appropriate opportunities and facilities at the right time.

She further said that the Sports Department has provided necessary sports equipment to the sports clubs operating in different districts of the province so that the youth could showcase their talents in the field of sports in a better manner.

The clubs that were provided with sports items in this sports promotion campaign included Shaheed Kaka Juma Khan Football Club Noshki, Ghazi Football Club Chagai, Shaheed Akbar Gurgaj Football Club Quetta, Baloch United Cricket Club Dera Bugti, Brag Jan Cricket Club Kharan, Khalsa Cricket Club Quetta, Shaheed Ali Ehsan Football Club Kharan, Al-Hafiz Cricket Club Dera Murad Jamali, Raees Moj Ali Cricket Club Dera Murad Jamali, Al-Shahbaz Cricket Club Dera Murad Jamali and Young Baloch Cricket Club Sariab Quetta.

These clubs have been provided with footballs, cricket bats, balls, kits, jerseys and other essential items.

Meena Majeed Baloch strongly urged the youth on this occasion to devote their energies to positive activities, participate fully in sports and bring glory to the province and the country by improving their skills.

She said that the government of Balochistan, especially the sports department is committed to the youth and is providing them with platforms where they could showcase their talents.

She expressed her determination that the sports department would continue to take steps to promote sports activities in different districts of Balochistan in the future and more facilities to be provided to sports clubs so that talented youth from every corner of the province can emerge and achieve success at the national and international levels.