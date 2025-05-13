Noor Muqaddam Murder Case: SC grants another chance to convicted murderer

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of appeals, filed against the verdict in the Noor Mukadam murder case, after the counsel for convicted killer Zahir Jaffer, Salman Safdar, requested additional time to submit new documents.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Hashim Khan Kakar, conducted the proceedings. During the hearing, Advocate Salman Safdar appeared on behalf of Zahir Jaffer and urged the court to postpone the hearing, stating that he intended to present further documents that could alter the course of the case.

Justice Kakar questioned the necessity of adjournment, noting, “If you are present in court, then why seek a delay?” Safdar argued that Zahir Jaffer was mentally ill, a point he claimed had been completely ignored by the lower courts. He stated that he wished to submit documents supporting this claim, which were overlooked along with relevant SC precedents.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi inquired whether the issue of mental illness had been raised during the trial or at the high court level.

Safdar replied that both the trial court and high court had did not consider the matter.

Justice Kakar asked, “If this argument can be raised today, what difference would a separate petition make?” He further remarked, “In our court, cases are only postponed in the event of a judge’s or lawyer’s death. If someone is acquitted after spending 20 years on death row, imagine what he must think. The fault lies not with the system but with us for granting unnecessary adjournments. Submit whatever petition you intend to; we will decide on it.”

Safdar also contended that no medical board had ever been constituted to evaluate Zahir Jaffer's mental condition. On the other hand, Shah Khawar, the counsel for the complainant, strongly opposed the request. In response, Justice Najafi remarked, “Let the petition be filed first; then you may oppose it.”

With the mutual consent of both parties, the court adjourned the hearing until May 19 and directed all counsels to appear fully prepared on the next date.