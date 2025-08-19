- Home
Minister Khichi Praises Iqbal Academy Pakistan For Inspiring Youth Through National Competitions
Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2025 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, commended the Iqbal academy Pakistan (IAP) for its vital role in promoting the legacy of Allama Muhammad Iqbal through nationwide student competitions.
The minister said that Allama Iqbal’s poetry is a beacon of guidance for the younger generation.
He expressed these views while addressing the concluding session of the All-Pakistan Competitions organised by IAP, at Aiwan-i-Iqbal Complex held on Tuesday under the theme “Yeh Ghazi Yeh Tere Purasrar Banday.”
The event featured contests in the categories of recitation of Iqbal’s poetry, national songs and painting, attracting enthusiastic participation from students across the country.
The federal minister lauded Iqbal Academy’s consistent efforts in promoting the national poet’s intellectual and cultural legacy.
He emphasised the importance of such events in instilling patriotic spirit and philosophical awareness among youth.
Brig. (retd) Waheed-uz-Zaman Tariq highlighted the enduring significance of Iqbal’s philosophy of 'Khudi' (selfhood). He remarked that Allama Iqbal’s poetry is not only a literary treasure but also offers a complete code of life that continues to inspire people even in modern times.
Director, IAP, Dr. Abdul Rauf Rafiqui, thanked participants and reaffirmed the Academy’s commitment to carrying forward Iqbal’s intellectual legacy. He stressed that the Academy would continue to organise such programmes to nurture creativity among students and connect them with Iqbal’s vision.
At the end of competition, the minister along with director Academy distributed shields, certificates and cash prizes among the students securing first, second and third positions in different categories.
