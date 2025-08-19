Daycare Centre Rules To Be Finalised Within Six Months; Senate Told
Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday informed the Senate that rules for establishing daycare centres in Federal institutions are pending with the Ministry of Human Rights and would be finalised within the next six months.
During question hour, he said that once the rules were framed, the government would decide the criteria, including the minimum number of female employees required for setting up daycare centres. Implementation would begin soon after the approval of rules, he added.
Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar also responded, explaining that the responsibility for answering such questions lay with the Interior Ministry because of Islamabad Capital Territory’s (ICT) unique legal status. “The federal capital is not part of any province and is administered under the laws of 1962 and 1964. The Chief Commissioner functions as the executive authority, similar to a provincial chief secretary, and reports to the Interior Ministry,” he said.
Senators Anusha Rahman, Quratulain and Dost Muhammad Khan urged the government to expedite the process, highlighting the difficulties faced by working women due to the absence of daycare facilities, particularly in sensitive workplaces such as airports.
In response to a supplementary question, Minister Talal Chaudhry also defended the recently completed infrastructure projects in the federal capital, particularly the Serena Chowk underpass and Iran Avenue. He said the Serena Chowk underpass, stretching over 2.1 kilometres, had been completed on time and at reduced cost without any structural flaws. Despite heavy rainfall, he added, the infrastructure had remained intact.
He termed the criticism politically motivated and maintained that the government under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was delivering development projects at unmatched speed and quality.
/APP-rzr-raz
Recent Stories
SEC approves Sharjah Museums Authority’s new organisational structure
Saud bin Saqr receives Slovak Ambassador
UAE’s Alia Abdulsalam sets personal best in Formula 4 in Norway
Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2025 amid PTI protest
US cancels visas of over 6,000 student under Trump’s strict immigration policy
Zayed Charity Run in Beijing reflects depth of bilateral ties: UAE Ambassador to ..
UAE Ambassador meets with President of Palau
FTA calls Corporate Tax taxpayers to complete Tax Records, submit Tax Returns, p ..
Compelling documentary showcases Dubai Humanitarian’s work as world’s larges ..
Australia cancels visa of far-right Israeli lawmaker Simcha Rothman
Vivo X Fold5 Now Available Across Pakistan with Exclusive Launch Offer
SC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan’s bail pleas in May 9 cases until tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Thundershower forecast for Sindh4 minutes ago
-
Daycare centre rules to be finalised within six months; Senate told4 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary directs all DCs to be in fields to deal with monsoon rains4 minutes ago
-
Minister Khichi praises Iqbal Academy Pakistan for inspiring youth through national competitions14 minutes ago
-
Meteorologists dismiss `Cloudburst’ theory for KP floods, blame rare rain systems convergence14 minutes ago
-
Flood affect 32 mini-power stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa14 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to discuss situation of power stations damaged during floods in KP14 minutes ago
-
Police pay tribute to martyred constable14 minutes ago
-
Newly appointed DC’s proactive start raises expectations among masses14 minutes ago
-
Retirement reference held in honour of Professor Iftikhar Ahmed at IMCB F-10/424 minutes ago
-
Classes of new batch of 25 students starts at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology24 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti expresses concern on illegal trawling in maritime areas of province24 minutes ago