Daycare Centre Rules To Be Finalised Within Six Months; Senate Told

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2025 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday informed the Senate that rules for establishing daycare centres in Federal institutions are pending with the Ministry of Human Rights and would be finalised within the next six months.

During question hour, he said that once the rules were framed, the government would decide the criteria, including the minimum number of female employees required for setting up daycare centres. Implementation would begin soon after the approval of rules, he added.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar also responded, explaining that the responsibility for answering such questions lay with the Interior Ministry because of Islamabad Capital Territory’s (ICT) unique legal status. “The federal capital is not part of any province and is administered under the laws of 1962 and 1964. The Chief Commissioner functions as the executive authority, similar to a provincial chief secretary, and reports to the Interior Ministry,” he said.

Senators Anusha Rahman, Quratulain and Dost Muhammad Khan urged the government to expedite the process, highlighting the difficulties faced by working women due to the absence of daycare facilities, particularly in sensitive workplaces such as airports.

In response to a supplementary question, Minister Talal Chaudhry also defended the recently completed infrastructure projects in the federal capital, particularly the Serena Chowk underpass and Iran Avenue. He said the Serena Chowk underpass, stretching over 2.1 kilometres, had been completed on time and at reduced cost without any structural flaws. Despite heavy rainfall, he added, the infrastructure had remained intact.

He termed the criticism politically motivated and maintained that the government under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was delivering development projects at unmatched speed and quality.

