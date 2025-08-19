Open Menu

Chief Secretary Directs All DCs To Be In Fields To Deal With Monsoon Rains

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2025 | 07:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hyder Shah has directed all Deputy Commissioners (DCS) to be in fields to deal with the situation occur during the monsoon rains.

He directed the administration of district to be alert in view of the monsoon rains.

Shah also directed Local Government Department, PDMA, Health Department and Rescue 1122 to be alert.

He said that rainwater must be drained out immediately and directed K-Electric, HESCO and SEPCO for ensuring supply of electricity. He further directed the district administration to be in contact with Meteorological Department and PDMA.

