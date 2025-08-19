Meteorologists dismiss `Cloudburst’ theory for KP floods, blame rare rain systems convergence

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Experts in meteorology have dismissed the theory of `Cloudburst’ as reason behind recent devastating floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and have blamed a rare system convergence causing excessive rains in the affected areas.

“The disastrous flood in Buner district claiming more than 200 lives and injuries to around 120 persons besides destroying several homes was because of convergence of two separate rainy systems in the area,” claims Former Chief Meteorologist Pakistan Meteorology Department (PMD), Syed Mushtaq Ali Shah.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, Mushtaq Ali Shah explained that on August 15, 2025 two separate rainy systems entered Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from western and eastern directions which converged in those areas which are affected by heavy rains and floods.

Heavy rains causing flash floods in separate areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cannot be described as `cloudbursts’, Mushtaq insisted.

Cloudburst is a very rare and extremely local rainfall in nature which occurs in a limited area of around 15 to 20 square kilometres, he continued.

In the recent past, some incidents of cloudburst have been reported in northern region of the country including Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir region, but the recent floods in KP are not caused by cloudburst, Mushtaq went on to say.

Former Chief Meteorologist requested people not to use the terminology of `cloudburst’ on social media as this is spreading misinformation and fear among masses.

Another official of PMD, Irfan Virk when contacted concurred with the viewpoints of Mushtaq Ali Shah by saying that floods in Buner were because of very heavy rainfall in the area.

He said in cloudburst a sudden and excessive rainfall of around 100 millimetre is received in a specific area, but the PMD has not recorded such amount of rain during the last few days.

Iran Virk was also of the opinion that climatic changes have changed rain systems in the world and it can be assumed that a micro level situation of cloudburst might be occurred without the detection of radars of PMD. Virk also blamed excessive tree cutting in forest as cause of sever floods due to soil erosion.

He said according to scientific reasons recently floods cannot be attributed to cloudburst. However, due to emerging changes in climatic changes, research and analysis are required to ascertain the cause and preventive measures for safety of people.