UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Inspects Mosques In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 04:26 PM

AC inspects mosques in Faisalabad

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar, Umar Maqbool visited various mosques of the district and checked preventive measures regarding coronavirus pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar, Umar Maqbool visited various mosques of the district and checked preventive measures regarding coronavirus pandemic.

He met prayer leaders and requested them to appeal for people's full cooperation with government for controlling coronavirus.

He said that social distancing is the best way to control coronavirus pandemic. He said therefore it was in people's interest to offer nafl and prayers in their homes.

He directed the mosques' administrations to arrange sanitizers, besides washing mosques' floors with chlorine-mixed water properly.

Related Topics

Water Saddar Prayer Government Best National Fibres Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Conducts Live Weapons Firing In Nort ..

13 minutes ago

DoE issues 2019 Annual Technical Report

16 minutes ago

Ajman Transport Authority links digital services w ..

16 minutes ago

AC inspects implementation on lockdown in Faisalab ..

2 seconds ago

CTP issues 44716 challans to violators in a month

3 seconds ago

Dubai Future Accelerators goes virtual to ensure p ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.