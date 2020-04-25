AC inspects mosques in Faisalabad

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar, Umar Maqbool visited various mosques of the district and checked preventive measures regarding coronavirus pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar, Umar Maqbool visited various mosques of the district and checked preventive measures regarding coronavirus pandemic.

He met prayer leaders and requested them to appeal for people's full cooperation with government for controlling coronavirus.

He said that social distancing is the best way to control coronavirus pandemic. He said therefore it was in people's interest to offer nafl and prayers in their homes.

He directed the mosques' administrations to arrange sanitizers, besides washing mosques' floors with chlorine-mixed water properly.