AC Noor Purr Thall reviews preparations for upcoming census

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Noor Purr Thall Aleeza Rehan on Saturday paid a surprise visits to various institutions and markets to review the performance of institutions and to observe price control situation.

She visited Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Noor Purr and checked the cleanliness situation in the hospital and provision of health facilities in the hospital.

She met under-treatment patients in the hospital and inquired about the service delivery of the hospital.

She gave directives to medical superintendent concerned for the provision of best medical facilities to patients.

Meanwhile, she reviewed preparations for upcoming census after paying her visit to Tehsil Municipal Corporation, which will be started from 1st of March 2023 to 1st of April 2023, where she was briefed by the tehsil municipal officer about the preparations.

The TMO said that Noor Purr Tehsil had been divided into 261 blocks, while 22 supervisors would be deployed along with the required supporting staff.