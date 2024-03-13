AC Tank Inspects Fuel Agencies
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 04:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Tank Ameen Ullah Khan has inspected several fuel agencies in the Dabarra area in continuation of a crackdown on the business of illegal fuel.
The assistant commissioner was accompanied by Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank Jamshed Alam Khan, Assistant Food Controller Sami Ullah Khan, and local police.
During inspection, various illegal fuel agencies were sealed while different others were directed to complete their documents with a warning of strict legal action.
Moreover, the visiting officers also inspected various shops in Dabarrah City and checked the quality and prices of essential food items.
They also imposed fines on shopkeepers found involved in hoarding and profiteering.
The assistant commissioner said that the availability of commodities would be ensured at official rates for citizens, adding that the operations against hoarding and profiteering would continue indiscriminately.
He said the district administration was committed to extending relief to citizens by providing them with edible items at cheaper rates.
