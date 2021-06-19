UrduPoint.com
AC Visits Ehsaas Kafalat Centre

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 11:50 AM

AC visits Ehsaas Kafalat centre

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :-:Assistant Commissioner Kasur Aurangzeb Sadhu on Saturday visited the Ehsaas Kafalat Centre Khadian and reviewed the arrangements for the distribution of financial aid to the deserving people.

On the occasion, the AC reviewed the security arrangements, cleanliness and other facilities at the centre.

He directed the officers concerned to ensure the provision of all facilities to women coming to the centre for getting financial aid so that they would not have to face any hassle.

More Stories From Pakistan

