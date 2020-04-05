AC visits markets check prices list of edibles in Bajaur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Khar Fazal-ur-Rahim, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Usman Mehsud, on Sunday visited various bazaars in the district to take action against all those violating the lockdown besides check the price lists of various edibles items.

During price check of various edibles, specially availability of gas slanders and apprehended several on the overcharging. Fazal-ur-Rahim informed the media that there were reports that some of the shopkeepers are overcharging on gas slanders. "We have fixed rate of the gas slanders in Bajaur and that is why arrested all those who overcharging by violating the govt control rates," he informed.

Later on they were released on a guarantee bound singed by the shopkeepers. They are receiving the gas slanders on low rate but selling it by overcharging, Dazal-ur-Rahim added. He said action was also taken against unnecessary visit to the bazaars by launching a grand operation.

Meanwhile, AC Khar Fazal Rahim visited the village Mameenzo and reviewed the registration process under PM package program for the poor and needy. He called the proceedings satisfactory and emphasized the team members to register in accordance with the TORs.