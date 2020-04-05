UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Visits Markets Check Prices List Of Edibles In Bajaur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 02:40 PM

AC visits markets check prices list of edibles in Bajaur

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Khar Fazal-ur-Rahim, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Usman Mehsud, on Sunday visited various bazaars in the district to take action against all those violating the lockdown besides check the price lists of various edibles items.

During price check of various edibles, specially availability of gas slanders and apprehended several on the overcharging. Fazal-ur-Rahim informed the media that there were reports that some of the shopkeepers are overcharging on gas slanders. "We have fixed rate of the gas slanders in Bajaur and that is why arrested all those who overcharging by violating the govt control rates," he informed.

Later on they were released on a guarantee bound singed by the shopkeepers. They are receiving the gas slanders on low rate but selling it by overcharging, Dazal-ur-Rahim added. He said action was also taken against unnecessary visit to the bazaars by launching a grand operation.

Meanwhile, AC Khar Fazal Rahim visited the village Mameenzo and reviewed the registration process under PM package program for the poor and needy. He called the proceedings satisfactory and emphasized the team members to register in accordance with the TORs.

Related Topics

Poor Visit Price Gas Sunday Media All Government

Recent Stories

ITC Abu Dhabi introduces free bus-on-demand servic ..

57 minutes ago

ADNOC Oasis convenience stores reduce prices of ho ..

57 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 45 deaths after 2881 cases of Cor ..

1 hour ago

Japan announces 130 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

UAE launches online campaign for mental support am ..

1 hour ago

NYU Abu Dhabi and IIAI join forces to boost Artifi ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.