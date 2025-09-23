Open Menu

AC Visits School

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2025 | 07:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Shireen Gul conducted a surprise visit to Comprehensive Girls School on Tuesday, where she expressed strong dissatisfaction over the institution's poor conditions and performance.

According to an official spokesperson, the headmistress received a severe reprimand for the school's mismanagement. Several teachers were found absent during class hours, directly affecting students’ learning.

The visit revealed serious lapses in hygiene and infrastructure—including unclean premises, deplorable washroom conditions, unavailable drinking water, broken furniture, and non-functional fans in multiple classrooms.

AC Shireen Gul issued strict instructions to the Education Department to address these issues without delay. She also warned that continued negligence would lead to stricter action during future inspections.

This visit reflects the administration’s firm stance on improving public education standards and ensuring accountability in government institutions.

