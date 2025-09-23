Details Of Govt Schools In Peshawar Presented In KP Assembly
Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2025 | 07:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was presented with detailed statistics regarding government schools, teachers, and students in Peshawar.
According to the Education Department on Tuesday, there are a total of 1,619 government schools under the board’s jurisdiction, including 891 for boys and 728 for girls. The number of teachers across these institutions is 16,300 with 6,985 male and 9,315 female teachers.
The report further revealed that in the latest examinations, the number of male students stood at 2,722,225, while female students numbered 2,699,416.
Comparative figures also showed a steady increase in enrollment over the past five years. In 2020, there were 243,396 boys and 170,000 girls enrolled. By 2024, the number rose to 256,498 boys and 221,739 girls, reflecting a significant growth in both categories.
The Education Department noted that the rising trend highlights the government’s efforts to expand access to education and encourage female participation in schools across Peshawar.
