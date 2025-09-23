Crackdown On Wheat Smuggling Intensified
Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2025 | 07:10 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) In a bid to curb wheat smuggling, the district administration has intensified preventive measures across the region.
District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Kharrak has issued strict directives to police officers to closely monitor any attempts at wheat smuggling, emphasizing that violators must be dealt with firmly and without exception.
As part of the crackdown, DSP Traffic Mazhar-ul-Islam, along with the Secretary of the Regional Transport Authority and representatives from the goods transport sector, held a key meeting with local transporters.
Transporters were sternly warned that any vehicle found involved in wheat smuggling would face serious legal consequences, including impoundment of the vehicle and criminal proceedings against the owner.
The district administration urged transporters to remain vigilant and avoid renting or providing their vehicles to any suspicious individuals. Officials stressed that cooperation between the administration and the transport community is vital to ensure a smooth supply of wheat across the district and to provide relief to the public.
