Open Menu

Crackdown On Wheat Smuggling Intensified

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Crackdown on wheat smuggling intensified

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) In a bid to curb wheat smuggling, the district administration has intensified preventive measures across the region.

District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Kharrak has issued strict directives to police officers to closely monitor any attempts at wheat smuggling, emphasizing that violators must be dealt with firmly and without exception.

As part of the crackdown, DSP Traffic Mazhar-ul-Islam, along with the Secretary of the Regional Transport Authority and representatives from the goods transport sector, held a key meeting with local transporters.

Transporters were sternly warned that any vehicle found involved in wheat smuggling would face serious legal consequences, including impoundment of the vehicle and criminal proceedings against the owner.

The district administration urged transporters to remain vigilant and avoid renting or providing their vehicles to any suspicious individuals. Officials stressed that cooperation between the administration and the transport community is vital to ensure a smooth supply of wheat across the district and to provide relief to the public.

Recent Stories

Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces ow ..

Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces own package

1 hour ago
 Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-S ..

Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh passes away

1 hour ago
 ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi ..

ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi Innovation Centre

2 hours ago
 NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET ..

NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET TO REDEFINE TOUGHNESS AND POW ..

2 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infras ..

Ajman Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricul ..

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricultural Production Systems Devel ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a Ne ..

Vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a New Era of Portrait Mastery

3 hours ago
 ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO sub ..

ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM

3 hours ago
 Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to acce ..

Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation

3 hours ago
 UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mic ..

UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off

3 hours ago
 Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing ge ..

Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing gear to Delhi

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan