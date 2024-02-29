Academicians talk on Education, Role of Teacher at Panel Discussions at 2nd SMIU GRC

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The Educational experts of various institutions including the Secretary of Education and Literacy Department, Government of Sindh Dr. Shireen Mustafa Narejo on Wednesday said that in order to move the society forward in the right direction, we need better training of teachers in addition to developing our curriculum on modern lines.

They expressed these views while addressing a panel discussion on education during the 2nd Global Research Congress-2024 organized under the Faculty of Education of Sindh Madressatul islam University on the theme of “Integrating Sustainable Across Teacher Curricula: Challenges, Opportunities and Practices.”

Dr. Keith Casey Barton of USA, Secretary of Education Dr. Shireen Mustafa Narejo, Dr. Sajid Ali, Mrs. Salma, Dr. Abdul Sattar Almani, Dr. Hina Kazmi, Dr. Anjum Bano, and Dr. Shahida Sajid expressed their views in the discussion. Hassan Raza moderated the session.

Speakers said 'We have to make our educational curriculum according to modern requirements'. We have to make our own better policies. With this comes the challenge of implementing the better policies that have been formulated.

Experts further said that educated parents are needed for good training of children, but unfortunately, till now the required number of educated parents are not available in our rural areas.

Emphasizing the need for better training of teachers, the experts said that the teachers should not only have the curriculum but also complete knowledge of modern sciences, so they can educate and train students according to the needs of the time.

Experts said that the Sindh government needs to have public partnerships in the education and health sectors for better governance and public service. Until the private sector does not cooperate with the government in the health and education sectors, it will be difficult to find modern facilities in these sectors.

Due to the separate curriculum in private and public educational institutions in Sindh province, the feeling of inferiority or superiority is being created in the students, which is having a negative impact on our society.

Another panel discussion was held on “Sustainable Energy Narratives and Local Communities in Sindh” at the Senate Hall of SMIU. Zeenia Shaukat, Director of The Knowledge Forum, Karachi moderated the session, whereas panel speakers were Sohail Sangi, Senior Journalist and Faculty Member of the Federal urdu University Karachi, Mehwish Program Manager, Policy Research Institute for Equitable Development (PRIED) and Yasir Darya of Climate Action Centre.

The speaker highlighted the plight of local communities affected due to developments and said that people suffer more than they benefit from development schemes.

Citing the example of Thar, they said the local communities have not been given their required rights, even though they have not been provided clean drinking water. They said that the same situation is prevailing in other areas of the province. They suggested that the government must take care of the communities while initiating development projects.