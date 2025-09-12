Accused Arrested For Harassing Girl
Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2025 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The Sherakot police have arrested an accused, Babar, who was harassing the young girl. The accused was the neighbor of the victim girl, who used to threaten her by showing her a weapon and inciting her to do evil.
Sherakot police sources said that a case has been registered on the complaint of the victim girl’s father Muhammad Ahmed. A pistol has also been recovered from the possession of the accused and has been handed over to the Investigation Wing for further investigation.
SP Iqbal Town Division said that those who harass women do not deserve any concession, such elements will be severely punished.
