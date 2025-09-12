Open Menu

Accused Arrested For Harassing Girl

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Accused arrested for harassing girl

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The Sherakot police have arrested an accused, Babar, who was harassing the young girl. The accused was the neighbor of the victim girl, who used to threaten her by showing her a weapon and inciting her to do evil.

Sherakot police sources said that a case has been registered on the complaint of the victim girl’s father Muhammad Ahmed. A pistol has also been recovered from the possession of the accused and has been handed over to the Investigation Wing for further investigation.

SP Iqbal Town Division said that those who harass women do not deserve any concession, such elements will be severely punished.

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens first international camp ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens first international campus of Indian Institute of Mana ..

12 minutes ago
 Baniyas takes lead on day one of 6th Khaled bin Mo ..

Baniyas takes lead on day one of 6th Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Cham ..

13 minutes ago
 Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British Hous ..

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British House of Lords discuss joint initi ..

43 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against O ..

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against Oman

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhan ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhana-II trial

1 hour ago
 2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Sco ..

2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

2 hours ago
Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in ..

Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in Egypt

2 hours ago
 Serdal International launches new passenger auto f ..

Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros

3 hours ago
 Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall f ..

Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment

3 hours ago
 Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers i ..

Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August

3 hours ago
 UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air ..

UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike

3 hours ago
 UAE hands over individuals wanted by Swedish autho ..

UAE hands over individuals wanted by Swedish authorities

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan