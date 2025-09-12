Open Menu

Ration Cards In Flood-affected Areas To Be Distributed

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Ration cards in flood-affected areas to be distributed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The Punjab government has decided to distribute Ration Cards in flood-hit areas

In a recent meeting, a detailed review was taken of the issues of distribution of ration cards, recovery of workers’ welfare funds, pilot project for low-income families in Lahore, vacant posts in the Labor Department and installation of CCTV cameras in workers’ welfare school buses.

Punjab Labor Department sources said that the Provincial Labor Minister has directed that distribution of ration cards in flood-affected areas should be ensured at a fast pace on priority basis, while all directors and field formations should be mobilized immediately for the recovery of workers’ welfare funds.

He said that the implementation of the pilot project of monthly subsidy of Rs.3,000 for ten thousand low-income families of Lahore should be expedited, while working papers should be prepared immediately for installation of CCTV cameras in school buses. The minister has further directed to fill the vacant posts in the Labor Department, the sources informed.

Recent Stories

Guinea-Bissau President makes historic first Afric ..

Guinea-Bissau President makes historic first African leader visit to INTERPOL HQ ..

52 seconds ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed opens first international camp ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens first international campus of Indian Institute of Mana ..

15 minutes ago
 Baniyas takes lead on day one of 6th Khaled bin Mo ..

Baniyas takes lead on day one of 6th Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Cham ..

16 minutes ago
 Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British Hous ..

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British House of Lords discuss joint initi ..

46 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against O ..

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against Oman

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhan ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhana-II trial

1 hour ago
2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Sco ..

2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in ..

Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in Egypt

3 hours ago
 Serdal International launches new passenger auto f ..

Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros

3 hours ago
 Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall f ..

Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment

3 hours ago
 Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers i ..

Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August

4 hours ago
 UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air ..

UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan