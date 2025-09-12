Ration Cards In Flood-affected Areas To Be Distributed
Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2025 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The Punjab government has decided to distribute Ration Cards in flood-hit areas
In a recent meeting, a detailed review was taken of the issues of distribution of ration cards, recovery of workers’ welfare funds, pilot project for low-income families in Lahore, vacant posts in the Labor Department and installation of CCTV cameras in workers’ welfare school buses.
Punjab Labor Department sources said that the Provincial Labor Minister has directed that distribution of ration cards in flood-affected areas should be ensured at a fast pace on priority basis, while all directors and field formations should be mobilized immediately for the recovery of workers’ welfare funds.
He said that the implementation of the pilot project of monthly subsidy of Rs.3,000 for ten thousand low-income families of Lahore should be expedited, while working papers should be prepared immediately for installation of CCTV cameras in school buses. The minister has further directed to fill the vacant posts in the Labor Department, the sources informed.
