Open Menu

Suspect Killed In Encounter With CCD Iqbal Town

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Suspect killed in encounter with CCD Iqbal Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) An accused was killed in an alleged encounter with Crime Control Department (CCD) Iqbal Town here in Sherakot area on Friday.

According to the CCD police sources, the deceased accused was identified as Toheed, who was wanted by the police in motorcycle theft and other criminal incidents.

The accused was killed by firing from his own accomplices, the body was sent for postmortem.

Recent Stories

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British Hous ..

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British House of Lords discuss joint initi ..

24 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against O ..

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against Oman

44 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhan ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhana-II trial

57 minutes ago
 2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Sco ..

2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in ..

Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in Egypt

2 hours ago
 Serdal International launches new passenger auto f ..

Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros

3 hours ago
Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall f ..

Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment

3 hours ago
 Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers i ..

Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August

3 hours ago
 UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air ..

UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike

3 hours ago
 UAE hands over individuals wanted by Swedish autho ..

UAE hands over individuals wanted by Swedish authorities

3 hours ago
 UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister discuss bi ..

UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations

4 hours ago
 UAE summons Israeli Deputy Head of Mission, condem ..

UAE summons Israeli Deputy Head of Mission, condemns blatant attack, hostile sta ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan