Suspect killed in encounter with CCD Iqbal Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) An accused was killed in an alleged encounter with Crime Control Department (CCD) Iqbal Town here in Sherakot area on Friday.

According to the CCD police sources, the deceased accused was identified as Toheed, who was wanted by the police in motorcycle theft and other criminal incidents.

The accused was killed by firing from his own accomplices, the body was sent for postmortem.