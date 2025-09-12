Open Menu

Awareness Walk On Cervical Cancer Prevention Held At LGH

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Awareness walk on cervical cancer prevention held at LGH

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Gynae Unit-I of Lahore General Hospital organised an awareness walk on Friday to highlight the importance of cervical cancer prevention and the ongoing HPV vaccination campaign.

The walk was led by Principal Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal and Medical Superintendent Prof. Dr. Faryad Hussain. Participants lauded the people-friendly policies of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, which have enabled the launch of a nationwide campaign for the prevention of cervical cancer.

Speaking on the occasion, participants appealed to parents to ensure HPV vaccination for their daughters, terming women’s health the nation’s greatest asset. “The health of our daughters is the health of our future. Protect them from cancer by getting them vaccinated,” they emphasized.

They stressed that women’s health cannot be overlooked and called for collective efforts to make the campaign a success.

“If the media, civil society, and every citizen carry this message forward, we can protect future generations from cervical cancer,” the speakers noted.

Carrying placards and banners, participants highlighted the significance of HPV vaccination. Medical experts said that HPV vaccination is globally recognized as the most effective tool against cervical cancer, adding that Punjab government’s initiative to provide free vaccination to girls aged 9 to 14 years marks a historic milestone in public health.

Prof. Nadrat Sohail, Dr. Saira Zeeshan, Dr. Laila Shafiq, Dr. Andleeb, Dr. Shumaila, Dr. Misbah Javed, Dr. Nadia Arshad, and Dr. Abdul Aziz, along with professors, doctors, young doctors, nursing staff, paramedics, medical students, and civil society representatives, participated in large numbers.

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against O ..

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against Oman

11 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhan ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhana-II trial

24 minutes ago
 2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Sco ..

2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

54 minutes ago
 Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in ..

Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in Egypt

2 hours ago
 Serdal International launches new passenger auto f ..

Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros

2 hours ago
 Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall f ..

Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment

2 hours ago
Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers i ..

Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August

3 hours ago
 UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air ..

UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike

3 hours ago
 UAE hands over individuals wanted by Swedish autho ..

UAE hands over individuals wanted by Swedish authorities

3 hours ago
 UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister discuss bi ..

UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations

3 hours ago
 UAE summons Israeli Deputy Head of Mission, condem ..

UAE summons Israeli Deputy Head of Mission, condemns blatant attack, hostile sta ..

3 hours ago
 OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food ..

OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food security in Bangladesh

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan