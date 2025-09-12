Awareness Walk On Cervical Cancer Prevention Held At LGH
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Gynae Unit-I of Lahore General Hospital organised an awareness walk on Friday to highlight the importance of cervical cancer prevention and the ongoing HPV vaccination campaign.
The walk was led by Principal Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal and Medical Superintendent Prof. Dr. Faryad Hussain. Participants lauded the people-friendly policies of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, which have enabled the launch of a nationwide campaign for the prevention of cervical cancer.
Speaking on the occasion, participants appealed to parents to ensure HPV vaccination for their daughters, terming women’s health the nation’s greatest asset. “The health of our daughters is the health of our future. Protect them from cancer by getting them vaccinated,” they emphasized.
They stressed that women’s health cannot be overlooked and called for collective efforts to make the campaign a success.
“If the media, civil society, and every citizen carry this message forward, we can protect future generations from cervical cancer,” the speakers noted.
Carrying placards and banners, participants highlighted the significance of HPV vaccination. Medical experts said that HPV vaccination is globally recognized as the most effective tool against cervical cancer, adding that Punjab government’s initiative to provide free vaccination to girls aged 9 to 14 years marks a historic milestone in public health.
Prof. Nadrat Sohail, Dr. Saira Zeeshan, Dr. Laila Shafiq, Dr. Andleeb, Dr. Shumaila, Dr. Misbah Javed, Dr. Nadia Arshad, and Dr. Abdul Aziz, along with professors, doctors, young doctors, nursing staff, paramedics, medical students, and civil society representatives, participated in large numbers.
