ADC-I Visits PMC Hospital Nawabshah
Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2025 | 08:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Syed Abrar Ali Shah visited the People’s Medical Hospital Nawabshah and the Mother & Child Health Center to review the issues faced by both health facilities.
The visits were arranged on the directives of Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho and Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abdul Samad Nizamani. During the visit, Dr. Najma Kosar, AMS of People’s Medical Hospital, and Dr. Akbar Siyal, In-charge of the Mother & Child Health Center, briefed Additional Deputy Commissioner about the hospitals’ challenges.
They highlighted the need to resume the pending construction work of wards and to repair certain rooms to ensure the wards become fully functional, thereby improving healthcare services for the public.
ADC Syed Abrar Ali Shah assured the hospital administrations that the district administration would take all possible measures to resolve these issues, with the aim of providing maximum healthcare facilities to the people.
He said that the visit was carried out under the directions of the Health Minister and the Deputy Commissioner to assess the hospitals’ needs.
He also instructed the management of both hospitals to ensure that patients receive the best possible medical care.
