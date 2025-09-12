Open Menu

Cervical Cancer Vaccination Seminar Held In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Cervical Cancer Vaccination seminar held in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) A seminar was held at Civil Hospital Hyderabad to raise awareness about the cervical cancer vaccination campaign.

Speaking on the occasion Commissioner Hyderabad Division Fayaz Hussain Abbassi said that the campaign aims to vaccinate girls aged 9-14 years against cervical cancer and will run from September 15 to September 27.

He also said that the Sindh government has launched this initiative to protect young girls from cervical cancer, and it is essential for the community to play an active role in making this program a success.

The district administration and health department are working together to ensure the vaccination of girls in all government and private schools and hospitals,he added

MS Dr.

Ali Akbar said that the vaccine is effective in preventing cervical cancer, and the Sindh health department has approved it for use.It is crucial to raise awareness among the public about the benefits and safety of the vaccine.

The seminar was attended by Commissioner Hyderabad Division Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain ul Abideen Memon, and Medical Superintendent of Liaquat University Hospital Dr. Ali Akbar Dahri,a large number of healthcare professionals, professors, doctors, nurses, and representatives of civil society.

