Health Services Being Provided To Flood Victims In Kot Momin

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Health services being provided to flood victims in Kot Momin

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The Health Department, under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Muhammad Waseem, has released a detailed report on the relief and medical services provided to flood-affected areas in Kot Momin.

According to the district administration spokesperson here on Friday, a total of 29,333 patients have received medical treatment in the affected areas.

According to details, 8,746 patients were treated in health medical camps while 15,850 individuals provided medical aid from camp on wheels.

As many as 3,512 patients were checked from the field hospital, 612 patients were treated in the clinic on the boat and 613 patients received medical facilities from visiting consultants.

The district administration spokesperson emphasized that, following the Deputy Commissioner's special instructions, Health Department staff and mobile teams are actively engaged in providing medical services to affected populations day and night, adding that no patient is being deprived of medical treatment. "The relief operation is fully organized and will continue until the complete rehabilitation of the affected individuals", the spokesperson added.

