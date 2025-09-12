- Home
- Pakistan
- NEECA pushes hydroponics as water & energy efficient solution for Pakistan’s agriculture
NEECA Pushes Hydroponics As Water & Energy Efficient Solution For Pakistan’s Agriculture
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2025 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Pakistan’s agriculture sector faces mounting pressure from climate change, declining water availability, and rising energy demand. The National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA), is exploring hydroponics and aquaponics as pathways to transform farming into a more energy and water efficient system.
At a national dialogue titled “Powering Hydroponics Sustainability: Energy-Efficient Solutions, Climate Resilience, and Urban Agriculture,” NEECA convened a diverse panel of voices, including Dr. Arshad Nawaz Chaudhary, Director of the Institute of Hydroponics at Arid Agriculture University (Rawalpindi); Fatima Rizwan from the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF); and Zarak Khan, a hydroponics entrepreneur — alongside other innovators, public sector specialists, private sector representatives, and researchers — to examine how advanced farming practices can support both climate resilience and conservation goals.
“Hydroponics saves water, saves energy, and secures farmers against climate shocks,” said Dr. Sardar Mohazzam, Managing Director of NEECA.
“At a time when per capita water availability is declining and agriculture’s energy intensity is rising, Pakistan must invest in solutions that conserve resources, stabilize food prices, and build resilience. We especially encourage youth to learn and apply these techniques.”
Hydroponics is a soil-less farming method where plants grow in nutrient-rich water uses up to 90% less water than traditional methods while delivering higher yields and consistent food quality.
The dialogue also explored aquaponics, where hydroponic farming is combined with fish cultivation in a closed-loop system, creating further efficiency gains. Innovative ideas such as adding honey production to aquaponic farms were highlighted as ways to multiply value while conserving inputs.
NEECA reaffirmed its commitment to work with partners to pilot hydroponics and aquaponics in vulnerable districts. By reducing agricultural energy intensity, improving water-use efficiency, and creating green jobs, these efforts will contribute directly to Pakistan’s climate resilience and food security.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed opens first international campus of Indian Institute of Mana ..
Baniyas takes lead on day one of 6th Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Cham ..
Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British House of Lords discuss joint initi ..
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against Oman
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhana-II trial
2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Score, History, Who Will Win
Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in Egypt
Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros
Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment
Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August
UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike
UAE hands over individuals wanted by Swedish authorities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ADC-I visits PMC Hospital Nawabshah2 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns Rs10bn defamation suit hearing against PTI founder until Sept 162 minutes ago
-
Cervical Cancer Vaccination seminar held in Hyderabad2 minutes ago
-
Ration cards in flood-affected areas to be distributed2 minutes ago
-
NEECA pushes hydroponics as water & energy efficient solution for Pakistan’s agriculture2 minutes ago
-
Accused arrested for harassing girl2 minutes ago
-
Health services being provided to flood victims in Kot Momin2 minutes ago
-
Footpaths to be built on both sides of Ferozpur Road12 minutes ago
-
Suspect killed in encounter with CCD Iqbal Town22 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee approves bills related to diya, women rights32 minutes ago
-
97 people killed in floods, 4,500 villages affected: PDMA42 minutes ago
-
Awareness walk on cervical cancer prevention held at LGH52 minutes ago