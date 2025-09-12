Open Menu

NEECA Pushes Hydroponics As Water & Energy Efficient Solution For Pakistan’s Agriculture

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2025 | 08:10 PM

NEECA pushes hydroponics as water & energy efficient solution for Pakistan’s agriculture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Pakistan’s agriculture sector faces mounting pressure from climate change, declining water availability, and rising energy demand. The National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA), is exploring hydroponics and aquaponics as pathways to transform farming into a more energy and water efficient system.

At a national dialogue titled “Powering Hydroponics Sustainability: Energy-Efficient Solutions, Climate Resilience, and Urban Agriculture,” NEECA convened a diverse panel of voices, including Dr. Arshad Nawaz Chaudhary, Director of the Institute of Hydroponics at Arid Agriculture University (Rawalpindi); Fatima Rizwan from the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF); and Zarak Khan, a hydroponics entrepreneur — alongside other innovators, public sector specialists, private sector representatives, and researchers — to examine how advanced farming practices can support both climate resilience and conservation goals.

“Hydroponics saves water, saves energy, and secures farmers against climate shocks,” said Dr. Sardar Mohazzam, Managing Director of NEECA.

“At a time when per capita water availability is declining and agriculture’s energy intensity is rising, Pakistan must invest in solutions that conserve resources, stabilize food prices, and build resilience. We especially encourage youth to learn and apply these techniques.”

Hydroponics is a soil-less farming method where plants grow in nutrient-rich water uses up to 90% less water than traditional methods while delivering higher yields and consistent food quality.

The dialogue also explored aquaponics, where hydroponic farming is combined with fish cultivation in a closed-loop system, creating further efficiency gains. Innovative ideas such as adding honey production to aquaponic farms were highlighted as ways to multiply value while conserving inputs.

NEECA reaffirmed its commitment to work with partners to pilot hydroponics and aquaponics in vulnerable districts. By reducing agricultural energy intensity, improving water-use efficiency, and creating green jobs, these efforts will contribute directly to Pakistan’s climate resilience and food security.

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens first international camp ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens first international campus of Indian Institute of Mana ..

11 minutes ago
 Baniyas takes lead on day one of 6th Khaled bin Mo ..

Baniyas takes lead on day one of 6th Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Cham ..

12 minutes ago
 Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British Hous ..

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British House of Lords discuss joint initi ..

42 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against O ..

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against Oman

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhan ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhana-II trial

1 hour ago
 2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Sco ..

2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

2 hours ago
Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in ..

Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in Egypt

2 hours ago
 Serdal International launches new passenger auto f ..

Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros

3 hours ago
 Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall f ..

Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment

3 hours ago
 Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers i ..

Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August

3 hours ago
 UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air ..

UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike

3 hours ago
 UAE hands over individuals wanted by Swedish autho ..

UAE hands over individuals wanted by Swedish authorities

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan