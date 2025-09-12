Footpaths To Be Built On Both Sides Of Ferozpur Road
Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2025 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Tahir Farooq visited Ferozepur Road along with CEO MCL and Chief Engineer LDA.
He reviewed the road restoration works after laying WASA sewerage line along Ferozepur Road. The Project Director gave a briefing. WASA is working on the sewerage line, while MCL and TEPA are working on road restoration.
The DG LDA reviewed Hadian Drain, Gajumta Stop and other points on Ferozepur Road. He directed that on both sides of Ferozepur Road where the road is to be restored, encroachments should be removed and footpaths should be constructed.
Encroachments on the service road should be removed and the building line should be maintained. The service road should be constructed on a uniform pattern, while the quality of work should be ensured. LDA, TEPA, MCL, NESPAK and WASA should work in mutual coordination.
