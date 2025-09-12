Open Menu

97 People Killed In Floods, 4,500 Villages Affected: PDMA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2025 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has released a report on the damages caused by the floods.

According to the Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed , 97 citizens died in various accidents in the recent floods, while more than 4,500 villages were affected due to floods in the Ravi, Sutlej and Chenab rivers.

The relief commissioner’s report states that a total of 2,334 villages were affected due to floods in the Chenab River, 672 villages were affected due to floods in the Sutlej River, while 1,482 villages were affected due to floods in the Ravi River.

According to the report, a total of 4.498 million people were affected due to the flood situation, 2.451 million people trapped in the floods were shifted to safe places.

The report further states that 396 relief camps were established in the flood-affected districts, while 1.91 million livestock were also shifted to safe places.

