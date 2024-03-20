ACE Team Arrests PO
Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) A anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha team arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) on Wednesday, who was allegedly involved in tampering with the land records and registries, and he had deprived many people of their plots by preparing bogus documents.
The ACE sources said that the ring leader of fake documents making gang, identified as Mehar Muhammad Farooq, son of Inayat, was involved in several frauds. He had deprived many citizens of their properties worth billions of rupees whereas many inquiries were under way against him.
A team, led by Asif Iqbal, circle officer Sargodha, conducted a raid and arrested him from his native town.
