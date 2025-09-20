Open Menu

Another Section Of Motorway M5 Washed Away In Floods

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Another section of Motorway M5 washed away in floods

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Another portion of the M5 Motorway at Jalalpur Peerwala near Multan has been swept away by floodwaters, further disrupting travel in the region.

According to sources from the National Highway Authority (NHA), a crack in the eastern part of the motorway allowed floodwaters to breach the road, following an earlier washout on the western side.

Motorway Police and NHA personnel are on-site with heavy machinery, attempting to manage the situation. Authorities report that water from the Sutlej River is flowing heavily across the motorway en route to the Chenab River.

To slow the water’s progress, stones are being placed into the crack.

The stretch of motorway from Multan to Jhangra has now been closed for the eighth consecutive day.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert advising travelers from Multan to Sukkur to use an alternative route. Motorists can take the National Highway from Shah Shams Interchange and rejoin the M5 at Uch Sharif Interchange.

Those traveling from Sukkur to Multan can switch to the National Highway at Uch Sharif Interchange and re-enter the M5 via the Sher Shah Interchange.

Recent Stories

Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan

Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in ..

President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in China’s Kashgar

1 hour ago
 Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed ..

Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed in Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gan ..

Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gang

3 hours ago
 Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people ..

Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people in Punjab

3 hours ago
 Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded th ..

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded the official title of "Guardian ..

4 hours ago
Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion ..

Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion Emirati talent

4 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..

4 hours ago
 Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

6 hours ago
 Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with pai ..

Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices

7 hours ago
 Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

7 hours ago
 UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading ..

UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan