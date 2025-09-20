Another section of Motorway M5 washed away in floods

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Another portion of the M5 Motorway at Jalalpur Peerwala near Multan has been swept away by floodwaters, further disrupting travel in the region.

According to sources from the National Highway Authority (NHA), a crack in the eastern part of the motorway allowed floodwaters to breach the road, following an earlier washout on the western side.

Motorway Police and NHA personnel are on-site with heavy machinery, attempting to manage the situation. Authorities report that water from the Sutlej River is flowing heavily across the motorway en route to the Chenab River.

To slow the water’s progress, stones are being placed into the crack.

The stretch of motorway from Multan to Jhangra has now been closed for the eighth consecutive day.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert advising travelers from Multan to Sukkur to use an alternative route. Motorists can take the National Highway from Shah Shams Interchange and rejoin the M5 at Uch Sharif Interchange.

Those traveling from Sukkur to Multan can switch to the National Highway at Uch Sharif Interchange and re-enter the M5 via the Sher Shah Interchange.