Acting Governor Malik Ahmad Khan unfurls national flag

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) A flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Governor's House here on Thursday to mark 78th Independence Day of Pakistan.

Acting Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan unfurled the national flag.

Speaking on this occasion he said, "Freedom is a fruit of numerous sacrifices rendered by our forefathers."

Unity and solidarity were essential for ensuring progress and prosperity in the country, he added.

People from different walks of life attended the ceremony.