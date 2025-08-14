DC Shares Maraka-e-Haq, Independence Day Celebrations With Prisoners
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 03:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir visited the District Jail Faisalabad on Thursday to share the joy of Maarka-e-Haq and Independence Day celebrations with inmates.
During visit, he joined prisoners in cutting an Independence Day cake which marked the occasion with a spirit of inclusivity and national pride.
The jail birds actively participated in the festivities by singing national songs and adding a patriotic touch to the gathering.
Deputy Commissioner extended warm greetings to the prisoners on both Independence Day and the symbolic victory of Maraka-e-Haq.
He said that the government is committed to ensure welfare initiatives for the betterment of prisoners.
He also highlighted the importance of rehabilitation and care within the correctional system.
