Independence Day Celebrations Held In Tando Adam

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 03:20 PM

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) On the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence anniversary, the Taluka Administration Tando Adam organized a grand celebration at Gulshan Siddiqui Park, attended by a large number of citizens, students, journalists, and political and social figures.

The event began with two minutes of silence, followed by the national anthem and special prayers for the country’s security, progress, and prosperity.

Municipal Committee Chairman Ghulam Murtaza Junejo, Assistant Commissioner Hunain Tariq Shahani, Vice Chairman Malik Zulfiqar, DSP Abdul Sattar Gargej, Chief Municipal Officer Malik Abdul Hameed, TEO Mukhtiar Umrani, Ali Bhano, Abdul Khaliq Khoso, Ali Akbar Brahmani, President Press Club Tando Adam Sheeraz Samoo, Senior Journalist Ashiq Hussain Saand, Achar Saand, Advocate Rashid Ali Khan and other notable citizens participated in the celebrations.

A cake-cutting ceremony was held, and sweets were distributed among the participants.

Later, the administration visited Tando Adam Sub Jail, met with inmates, and shared sweets to include them in the festivities. The team also visited the Taluka Hospital, where sweets were distributed among patients.

On the eve of Independence Day, Municipal Chairman Ghulam Murtaza Junejo and Assistant Commissioner Hunain Tariq Shahani inaugurated a multi-color electronic tower at Municipal Park and a large screen at Muhammadi Chowk, while candles were lit at the Martyrs’ Monument to pay tribute to the nation’s heroes. Meanwhile, TEO Mukhtiar Umrani distributed awards among students who excelled in curricular and extracurricular activities in Taluka schools.

APP/nsm

