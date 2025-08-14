Independence Day Celebrations Held In Tando Adam
Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 03:20 PM
SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) On the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence anniversary, the Taluka Administration Tando Adam organized a grand celebration at Gulshan Siddiqui Park, attended by a large number of citizens, students, journalists, and political and social figures.
The event began with two minutes of silence, followed by the national anthem and special prayers for the country’s security, progress, and prosperity.
Municipal Committee Chairman Ghulam Murtaza Junejo, Assistant Commissioner Hunain Tariq Shahani, Vice Chairman Malik Zulfiqar, DSP Abdul Sattar Gargej, Chief Municipal Officer Malik Abdul Hameed, TEO Mukhtiar Umrani, Ali Bhano, Abdul Khaliq Khoso, Ali Akbar Brahmani, President Press Club Tando Adam Sheeraz Samoo, Senior Journalist Ashiq Hussain Saand, Achar Saand, Advocate Rashid Ali Khan and other notable citizens participated in the celebrations.
A cake-cutting ceremony was held, and sweets were distributed among the participants.
Later, the administration visited Tando Adam Sub Jail, met with inmates, and shared sweets to include them in the festivities. The team also visited the Taluka Hospital, where sweets were distributed among patients.
On the eve of Independence Day, Municipal Chairman Ghulam Murtaza Junejo and Assistant Commissioner Hunain Tariq Shahani inaugurated a multi-color electronic tower at Municipal Park and a large screen at Muhammadi Chowk, while candles were lit at the Martyrs’ Monument to pay tribute to the nation’s heroes. Meanwhile, TEO Mukhtiar Umrani distributed awards among students who excelled in curricular and extracurricular activities in Taluka schools.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme launches 8th ..
UAE expresses solidarity with Cabo Verde, offers condolences over flood victims
'Malaffi' reaches 3.5 billion clinical records: DoH
Dubai’s GDP reaches AED119.7 billion in Q1 2025, rising 4% YoY
Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Mumbai-based Saaniya Chandhok
‘Icebreaker of Knowledge’ sets sail for North Pole with teachers, students f ..
Weather update; Karachi, Sindh likely to receive rain spells from Aug 18 to 23
ECP announces by-election schedule on seat fell vacant after disqualification of ..
Petrol, diesel prices likely to be revised from August 16
Govt, PTI representatives discuss prospects of talks
Pakistan celebrates 78th Independence Day with national zeal
Saudi Arabia's inflation rate remains stable at 2.1% in July
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh University marks Pakistan’s Independence Day with national fervor2 minutes ago
-
Independence Day Celebrations held in Tando Adam2 minutes ago
-
PHA and Citizens Archive Pakistan celebrate Independence Day2 minutes ago
-
Dera's Agriculture university celebrates Independence Day with national zeal2 minutes ago
-
Senator Aimal Wali Khan calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif2 minutes ago
-
GtCCI marks 78th Independence Day with zeal2 minutes ago
-
Independence Day celebrated in Ahmadpur East2 minutes ago
-
USKT celebrates 'Maraqa-e-Haq' with passion and pride2 minutes ago
-
Urs, Chehlum security: Home Department's control room operational for 24/72 minutes ago
-
Independence Day rally staged in Bahawalpur2 minutes ago
-
Alhamra celebrates 78th Independence Day2 minutes ago
-
GCWUS marks 78th Independence Day with patriotic zeal2 minutes ago